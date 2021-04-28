Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.11 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

