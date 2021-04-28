PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 153,722 shares.The stock last traded at $33.78 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,481 shares of company stock worth $10,184,488 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

