Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $15.75. Points International shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 7,814 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Points International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 5.93% of Points International worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

