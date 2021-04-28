Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

