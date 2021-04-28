Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.77. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.