Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
