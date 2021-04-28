Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.18.

PII traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.77. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

