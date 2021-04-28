Polkalokr Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $1.10 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

