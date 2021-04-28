Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.65 million.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

