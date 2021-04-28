Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

