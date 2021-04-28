PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $172.64. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

