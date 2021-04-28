PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93. 8,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 172,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
PQG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
