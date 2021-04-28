PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93. 8,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 172,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

PQG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

