Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PRLD opened at $35.55 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,216,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

