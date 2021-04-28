PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,153 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,849,007.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 140,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,751. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.