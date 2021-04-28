Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $160.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 140,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,813. Primerica has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

