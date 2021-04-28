Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 39,557 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Primo Water by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.