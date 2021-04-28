Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.96 million.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,126. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

