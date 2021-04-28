Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

