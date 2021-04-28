Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $388,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

