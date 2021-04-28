Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 901.18 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

