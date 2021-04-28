Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

