Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.