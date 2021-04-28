Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

