Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE PHR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,717 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,845. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.