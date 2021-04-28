Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

