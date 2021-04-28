Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 91.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

