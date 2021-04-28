Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 78,124 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 72.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.