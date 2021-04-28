Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,075,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

