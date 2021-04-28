Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

