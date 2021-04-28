Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 109.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.68 and its 200-day moving average is $287.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

