Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.