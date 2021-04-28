Proofpoint, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $8,969,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

