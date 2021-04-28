Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFPT. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush lowered Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.47.

PFPT stock opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,969,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

