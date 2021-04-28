Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $190.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 89,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 692,623 shares.The stock last traded at $172.53 and had previously closed at $172.70.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

