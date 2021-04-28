Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

PRLB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. 9,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

