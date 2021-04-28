Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PVBC opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

