Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $15.93 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

