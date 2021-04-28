Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.90

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.90 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 3579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

