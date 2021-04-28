Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 457.1% in April

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRYMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

