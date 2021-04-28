PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $36,940.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,922,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.