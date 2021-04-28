Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Shares of PSA opened at $275.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.