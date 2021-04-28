Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

