PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $114.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

