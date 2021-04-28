Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $621.76 on Monday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

