Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.32 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

