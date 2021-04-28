Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

