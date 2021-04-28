Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,469.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

