Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Increased by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $149.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dover by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

