Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increased by Piper Sandler

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGBN. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

