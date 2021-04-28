Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

