Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

KMB opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

